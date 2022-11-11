HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty at Hannibal Middle School selected Students of the Month and Characters of the Month for September. The Character of the Month award winners demonstrated the trait of compassion.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Lucy Biggs is the daughter of Clay and Lissa Biggs of Hannibal. Lucy competes in gymnastics through Gem City Gymnastics and plays soccer. She is a D.A.R.E essay winner and enjoys baking, ninja warrior courses, and making videos. Lucy is also a member of Clover Road Christian Church Youth Group.
Seventh grade
Logan Duncan is the son of Shawn and Megan Duncan of Hannibal. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the youth group at Genesis Bible Church, and participates in bible study at Christian Teen Group. He enjoys writing, ceramics and other art, and making videos.
Eighth grade
Reid Holliday is the son of Micheal and Whitney Holiday. He competes in HMS football, track and basketball. He is a member of HMS Leaders of the Crew and attends AUMC Church.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Peyton Dunn is a member of the First Christian Church youth group.
Seventh grade
Lyla Dorsey is the daughter of Cammie and Lance Dorsey. She competes in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track. She has also been named to the HMS honor roll.
Eighth grade
Rylan Dolbeare is the daughter of Chris and Kim Dolbeare. She competes in football and track. Rylan has was also named Student of the Month at HMS.
