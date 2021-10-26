HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man suffered serious injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Mo. 168, 3.5 miles north of Hannibal.
Involved in the mishap was a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by 20-year-old Kaleb M. Golven of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway where it overturned and ejected the driver.
Golven, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.