ADELPHI, MD — Justin Wagoner of Hannibal earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science Magna Cum Laude from University of Maryland Global Campus.
More than 8,000 students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 26 countries earned UMGC degrees worldwide in fall 2021.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace.
