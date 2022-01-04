Hannibal Jaycees donation to benefit local veterans

HANNIBAL — A day of beautiful skies and sunshine made for a day of generosity last September as Tanyard Gardens transformed from it's usual function as a musical venue to the Hannibal Jaycees first car show last September.
The group presented the 2 x 4's for Hope with a check in the amount of $750 on Dec. 29.
The 2 x 4’s For Hope is a non-profit organization who relies solely on donations whether monetary or by volunteering your time in assisting to build tiny homes for local veterans. Most of the veterans are at risk and funds are used to help with building materials to build homes.
The car show was chaired by Brant Dooley and Aaron Allen who offered prizes for many different categories and with three overall winners. Judges were various local sponsors and local automotive enthusiasts.
The second-place overall winner Bob Hofmeister donated his $500 prize winning’s to be donated for 2 x 4’s For. Hope and Dan Pflibsen, winners of the 50/50 drawing, also chose to donate their winnings as well.
To learn more about 2x4 For Hope visit 2x4forhope.org.
