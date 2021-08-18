HANNIBAL — Fifteen members of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America Chapter from the Hannibal Career and Technical Center participated in the 2021 Missouri FBLA-PBL Virtual State Leadership Conference. This virtual experience provided members from across Missouri with over 200 hours of educational and leadership content, live forums with industry leaders and interactive educational activities in an online platform.
Stephen Mackey, a character development coach and motivational speaker, was the keynote speaker for the conference. He shared a message to equip people to take responsibility and change their lives.
Over 3,500 students and advisers came together online for the event, with over 150 business education related contests running during the event; contest topics ranged from accounting to website design and marketing to mobile application development. 2021 marked the first year the conference was not held in person.
Competing during the State Virtual Leadership Conference were: Sophie Albright, Agribusiness; Jordan Allen, Business Law; Cailee Combs, Personal Finance; Jocelyn Dorsey, Kendel Locke and Courtney Locke, Social Media Strategies; Michael Hark, Introduction to Financial Math; Nora Hark, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures; Chelsea Jackson, Accounting 2; Keaton Scott, Accounting 1; Aaris Stolte, Business Calculations; Kolin Westhoff, Personal Finance; Keaton Scott, Aaris Stolte, and Kolin Westhoff, Digital Video Production; Hannah Yount, Introduction to FBLA; Kaiden Zaborowski, Database Design & Applications and Introduction to Financial Math; and Abigail Zbleski, Introduction to Business Presentations.
Overall, Hannibal Career and Technical Center brought home a couple of awards: Kaiden Zaborowski — 9th place in Database Design and Applications and Keaton Scott — 10th place in Accounting 1.
Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 15,500, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest CTSO in Missouri.