HANNIBAL — A free community paper shredding event will be held this Saturday at F&M Bank and Trust in Hannibal. The event is open to the community and will take place at the main branch of the bank, which is located at 505 Broadway, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“In this age, with identity theft being such a concern, making sure to properly dispose of those important documents that you no longer need is a high priority,” said Carl Watson, president of F&M Bank and Trust. “This is a free service that we are happy to provide to our community. We’ve hosted a paper shred day for the past several years, and it’s something that people look forward to attending.”
For more information, contact F&M Bank at 573-221-6424. The document destruction service is provided by Shred-It, a Stericycle Company and F&M Bank and Trust.
