A visit to the Hannibal Arts Council gallery is always a good time. Step into the gallery and discover the creative works exhibited by the featured artists. You’ll be amazed at how good for the soul disappearing into art can be.

HAC Gallery Hours

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

CLOSED Tuesday and Sunday

