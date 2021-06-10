HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council invites the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled Insects.
To fit the theme, submitted digital images (up to 5) should feature shots of insects — including ants, bees, wasps, beetles, butterflies, moths, grasshoppers and dragonflies. Digital or cell phone camera, Instagram or Facebook images are acceptable formats to submit. The images will be viewed on the Hannibal Arts Council’s 55-inch 3-D television from July 24 to Sept. 4.
To submit digital images for Insects, attach up to five images to an email (or send in separate emails) to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com by Wednesday, July 21. Participants are asked to put their name in the subject line or in the body of the email, so participants may be identified with their images.
Full guidelines for submitting images are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. More information about this and other HAC programs is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.