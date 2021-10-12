With October in full swing, it’s time to start making Halloween plans. Since the holiday will be on a Sunday this year, many places are planning events before Halloween day.
The following is an area wide list of free Halloween fun.
Thursday, October 28
Trunk or Treat hosted by Ralls County Health Department: 3pm - 4pm
Track or Treat hosted by Ralls County Elementary: 5pm - 6pm
School Staff, Clubs, and sports will be passing out candy at the bus loop at the Ralls County Elementary that has been donated by the Ralls County Community. There will be parking at Ralls County Elemtary’s Main Entrance, new addition in front of Ralls County Elementary, or the High School. There’s no age limit to attend, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Friday, October 29
Paris Halloween Parade: 4 pm
The parade will start at the courthouse front lawn, and merchants will be treating area children along Main St between Marion and Locust Streets. The parade is sponsored by Xi Beta Xi Sorority.
Saturday, October 30
Campers all around the campground will be decorating and handing out candy at Woodzy Acres Campground. The campground is located at Clemens Drive in New London off of Highway 61.
Third Annual Monroe City Trunk or Treat: 4pm - 7pm
Come to the Lions Club and High School Football parking lot to trunk or treat. There will also be a haunted house in the Lions Club Barn.
Trunk or Treat hosted by Woodyz Campground: 7pm - 10 pm
