HANNIBAL — A Monarch (Danaus plexippus) Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will paint the majestic Monarch (Danaus plexippus) butterfly resting on a flower using acrylic paint on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies included! Project Leader is local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Tickets are $25 per person. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St or visit hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Arty Party programs are open to those 13 and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Come with your friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, step-by-step instructions and snack supplies.
For more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit their website hannibalarts.com.
