Goodwill will close on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year for the first time in its 100-year history. Recognizing employees and thanking them for their hard work throughout the year, the store said in a recent press release that they want their workers to take time to enjoy family.
"Goodwill understands that the holidays can be a stressful time and figuring out how to do everything you may want to do only gets more difficult when you have work schedules to add into the mix.
The holidays are for a lot of wonderful things but they're especially for taking time to spend with loved ones. To give our outstanding MERS Goodwill retail employees more time to spend with family after all their hard work this past year, we have revised holiday hours."
Goodwill Holiday Hours:
- Wednesday, November 24th - Locations closing at 5:00pm
- Thursday, November 25th - Locations closed
- Friday, December 24th - Locations closed
- Saturday, December 25th - Locations closed
- Friday, December 31st - Locations closing at 5:00pm
- Saturday, January 1st - Locations closed
Signs will be up in store locations, as well as the updated hours posted to the MERS Goodwill website and social media. For more information about MERS Goodwill or to find a Goodwill donation center near you, call 314-241-3464 or visit www.mersgoodwill.org.
