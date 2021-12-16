Genesis Bible Church to host a live nativity

SAVERTON, Mo. – A few Wiseman will gather on Saverton Drive this Sunday night to point cars to a nearby scene that once happened on a special night in Bethlehem.
“This will be a live, drive-by nativity. It’s our hope to share the real Christmas story and put it on display for the community to see,” said event coordinator at Genesis Bible Church Michelle Mahsman. The event will take place in the church parking lot this Sunday, Dec. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Participants will drive up for hot chocolate and candy canes, and then continue to view the live manger scene with real animals. The animals come from New Mercies Farms and will feature Jack the donkey, Baby Doll the bottle calf, Thor the sheep and Brewster the goat.
The live nativity will also offer an invitation to the community to attend the Christmas Eve candlelight service at Genesis Bible Church. Mahsman said the church hopes to continue extending fellowship and outreach to the community.
“The outreach is both good for the community and good for the church,” she said. “Now being on this side of COVID we can finally start fellowship with the community again.”
The candlelight service will take place on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and serve light refreshments at Genesis Bible Church at 12612 Saverton Drive in Saverton, Mo.
The live nativity will take place in the parking lot of the church.
*Please note: The live nativity will be on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Salt River Journal errored on the day of the week in the Dec. 15 issue stating it would be Saturday, Dec. 19.
