Genesis Bible Church hosts community fish fry

SAVERTON, Mo — Genesis Bible Church is hosting a community fish fry on September 11. The meal will be free and available to anyone who wants to come for a day of food and fellowship.
“We will start serving at 11 o'clock and keep serving until the food is gone. There will also be hot dogs for those who don't like fish," said Matt Clark, an elder of Genesis Bible Church who will be at the church’s pavilion cooking that day.
It is a return to outreach for Genesis Bible Church after a period of rebuilding and growth. Led by Pastor Doug Mahsman, the church originally met at the old St. Thomas Seminary in Hannibal. After many winters of trying to heat the building and as repairs came along, the church was looking for a new beginning.
"The building was huge and became a burden to the church instead of a blessing," Clark said. "We weren’t sure where we would go, as far as a building went, but we knew God would provide."
As moving day loomed, the church prayed for a church home. Little did they know that about twenty minutes away another church body was also praying for God to provide. They had a building, but they needed a pastor.
At the time Jamey Caswell and Elliot Morris were the two remaining elders at Saverton Community Church, and both now serve as elders for Genesis Bible Church.
"We spent a lot of time in prayer to seek God's guidance for Saverton Community Church and whether it should continue on or not, and when we found Genesis we felt it was God's bounty for both of us," said Caswell "Through Genesis Bible Church He everything what we needed, and through us, God provided everything they needed."
After all parties sought God's guidance through prayer, the two congregations became one. Genesis Bible Church merged with Saverton Community Church in January 2020.
It was a new beginning for both churches. Sunday services, children's ministry, women's ministry, and Wednesday night bible studies were in full swing. Everything, however, came to a halt when the pandemic started.
"It was a hard decision to close the church, but we continued our ministries online the best we could," Clark said. "It wasn't an ideal way for everyone to get to know each other, although we know God used that time for His good."
Going virtual meant sermons were preached to an empty sanctuary with a device casting it to Facebook Live.
As church members trickled back into the building, they looked for ways to connect to one another through various ministries in the church. After building up their congregation within, they now hope to focus on reaching out.
In June the church hosted Lava Lava Island vacation bible school and opened it up to the public. Another member of the congregation leads a group of street evangelists in downtown Hannibal in hopes to spread the Gospel.
"The goal is to get to know the community and let them know who we are as Genesis Bible Church," Clark said, adding that reaching out is a special call in the Christian life. "We are called to go out into the community as the hands and feet of Jesus."
While the event is free of charge to all involved, love offering will be accepted with all funds going to Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child, founded by Franklin Graham, is a ministry through Samaritan's Purse that sends shoe boxes filled with both gifts and health necessities to children in need around the world.