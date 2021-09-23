STOUTSVILLE, Mo — It was a hot day when a jovial group gathered at the entrance of Fun Akers, a campground located on Route U in Stoutsville, as a brick monument was constructed to hold the new sign that will now greet campers and visitors as they pull into the grounds.
As each brick was put in place, it came from a foundation that had been built over the past year, and for some even longer, that had brought them together.
If you build it, they will come.
Brian Davis, and his wife Karen, are the owners of Fun Akers Campground. Davis couldn’t understand why he had the idea to build a campground, but he knew there was something outside of himself bringing it all together.
“I am a God-fearing man,” Davis said. “When God told me to build this, I knew something big would happen and it’s exciting to watch it happen.”
Fun Akers officially opened a little more than a year ago on Labor Day in 2020, and when the campers came a community quickly formed. Last Christmas, knowing that the pandemic had hit the area economy hard, the group came together to support the Christmas is Caring program in Paris and presented them with a check for more than $2,500.
“That’s the type of people that are here. we are one huge family that looks out for people," Richard Cutler, a regular camper said. “You couldn’t find a better group of people. When he talks about God - there are people here who were brought together.”
That became even more clear as the group explained the story, some tearfully, of how the construction of the brick monument came together.
The monument is dedicated to Davis’ mother-in-law, Irene Hard or “Momma I” as they call her. She is from Mexico, Missouri, and wasn’t able to help when they started the campground, but as she watched from afar and they continued to make progress on the campground, she wanted to help.
“The only way she could help was monetarily, but I didn’t want to take her money,” Brian said, looking away for a moment. “She just wanted to do something.”
She offered on multiple occasions to pay for something to help her daughter and son-in-law on their new campground, but Brian continued to say no. Then he realized that he was supposed to say yes.
“I suddenly understood that I was robbing her of her joy and her blessing,” he said. “So we decided she could buy the sign, which was something that had always been in the back of my mind.”
After the sign was ordered, they decided on a brick structure to hold it, and that’s when Ben Shockley offered to help. Shockley, the son of Jeff and Amy Shockley who are regular campers at Fun Akers, is a mason who works at Lampkin Masonry in St. Charles County.
Masonry is more than a career for Shockley, it’s a calling that he discovered in high school at the Louis & Clark Career and Tech School. In fact, masonry might have just saved his life - or perhaps it was his teacher who believed in him who did.
When Shockley walked into the Louis & Clark Career and Tech Center in St. Charles as a junior in high school, he wasn’t there looking for a career. He was out drinking most nights and ignoring his responsibilities at school, so he had no interest in what his future might look like.
“I wasn’t good at school so I was trying to find a way to get out of high school and still graduate. When they told me I could go half a day and then go to (the Louis & Clark Career and Tech Center) and that’s why I did it,” Shockley said with a laugh. “I was just trying to get out of school.”
One certain teacher, Josh Blattner, saw something in Shockley as he began working with his hands. He noticed the passion and finesse he had for masonry, and he realized before Shockley did, that this student had a future in the field. Blattner called Shockley’s parents and they became a team to ensure he graduated high school. When he did in 2017, he was already hired to work as mason.
Now, four years later, standing beside Shockley at Fun Akers was Josh Blattner, the same teacher who helped pave his future.
Because Davis built the campground - they came. And neither of them knew the other one would be there.
When Blattner and his wife, Crystal, reserved a permanent camping spot, he had no idea that Shockley’s parents were already regular campers at Fun Akers.
“We just so happened to hear that there were open spots at Fun Akers in Stoutsville,” Blattner said with a shrug. “It had nothing to do with anyone in particular being here.”
Shockley had lost touch with Blattner, so when his mom, Amy Shockley, saw Blattners’ names on the list of new campers, she couldn’t wait to share the news.
“My mom called and said, ‘look who’s on the list!’” Ben said. Since then they have gone from student and teacher to friends, and now together, they are building the monument that will hold the Fun Akers sign.
Blattner also discovered upon arriving that his own mentor’s daughter is camper at Fun Akers as well.
“He first worked with my dad and then I worked with him too,” said Blattner. “I was 20 and he was 60 and we were laying bricks together.”
Now the Shockley’s and the Blattner’s and the entire group at Fun Akers have become a family and one that Davis is certain God brought together at just the right time.
“I just feel like God told me to do this and that’s what I did,” Davis said with tears in his eyes. “I built it and they came.”