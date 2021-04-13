HANNIBAL — The COVID vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, April 16 through Douglass Community Services has been canceled by Grand Pharmacy out of an abundance of caution and in connection with the recent CDC and FDA guidelines.
The CDC and FDA issued a joint statement Tuesday recommending states pause administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, following reports of six women ages 18-48 developing "rare and severe" blood clots.
More information about the vaccine is available by contacting Grand Pharmacy at 573-221-2792.