PARIS, Mo. — A free Christmas breakfast will be served on Christmas morning at the Paris Senior Center to anyone who wants to come for a meal and fellowship. The meal will be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Carryout will be available and Meals on Wheels will also be delivered.
The event is sponsored by the Just as I am Cowboy Church of Paris. Sally Pease, representative for the event, said that this the third Christmas breakfast hosted by the group.
Pease said the church enjoys serving the community and wants to be there for those who might not have a place to be on Christmas morning. The response is a positive one from the community, as their first event brought in nearly 200 people.
“Not everybody has a place to go and not everybody can travel. So people who are alone or want to come in as a family, we are there for them," Pease said.
The Paris Senior Center is located at 112 E Marion St in Paris, Mo. For more information call 660-327-1308 or 573-682-7433.
