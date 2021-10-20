Frankford Rural Fire Department truck purchase fights fires more efficiently

FRANKFORD, Mo — The Frankford Rural Fire Department is hosting their 10th Annual Ham and Bean and Cornbread dinner this Sunday in the basement of the Frankford Christian Church to raise funds to pay off the fire truck purchased last year.
“We purchased the truck in 2020, but due to COVID-19 we were unable to hold fundraisers,” said Lee Ann Kelly, the Fundraiser Chairman for the Frankford Rural Fire Department.
The department was able to borrow money for the purchase of the truck.
“We got a good deal on the truck and now we want to work on paying it off,” Kelly said. “We are a small department with only 15 to 18 firefighters.”
The 1992 International is a new-to-them but used fire truck. This truck offers them a more efficient pumping system and doubles the water capacity, holding 1,000 gallons of water while its predecessor held only 500 gallons.
Kelly said the purchase not only helps in rural fires but also helps with fires in Frankford city limits.
“Our rural firefighters and the city firefighters are the same firefighters,” she said, adding that the truck also assists neighboring communities. “New London, Bowling Green, and sometimes Ashburn and Louisiana also ask us to bring water trucks to help fight fires.”
Their fundraiser dinner will feature ham and beans with cornbread, homemade desserts, and tea and coffee. They will start at 11 a.m. and will serve throughout the day. Good will offerings will be accepted.
