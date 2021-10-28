MONROE CITY, Mo. — Four players on Monroe City were named to the All-Regional softball team on Thursday.
Making the First Team All-Region squad were senior infielder Mackenzie Moss, senior outfielder Carly Youngblood and freshman utility player Audri Youngblood.
Monroe City junior pitcher Kailynn Fuemmeler was selected to the Second Team All-Region squad.
The Lady Panthers finished the season with an 11-8 record and fell to Clark County in the Class 2 District 5 semifinals.
