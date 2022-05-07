Dedrick Foss is a name that should be included among the important contributors to Hannibal’s early development. A stonemason by trade, he was first married to Maria Kudel Dec. 11, 1851, in Marion County, Mo. In 1858, he was married to Margaret LaVoo. During the decade of the 1850s, he established his business presence on the south side of Market Street, directly across the street from what would become the West End landmark, the Marion House hotel.

Located on the north side of Market, across from where Short Street intersected, the earliest local reference to the Marion House was found in the Dec. 10, 1858 edition of the Hannibal Daily Messenger.

Mary Lou Montgomery, retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," and "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870." She can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com Her collective works can be found at maryloumontgomery.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.