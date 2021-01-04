Jefferson City, MO—Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, along with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) Division of Employment Security, is returning over $1 million to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits.
Over the two months, the Unclaimed Property Division has contacted 100,000 Missourians via email, postcards, and phone calls. More than 5,700 claims have been processed returning $1,071,907.97.
“Getting this program off the ground took time and persistence but it is work that has truly paid off,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am proud of the Unclaimed Property Division for processing these claims quickly and efficiently. This partnership is an example of good government and demonstrates what can be accomplished when agencies work together to better serve Missourians. I am grateful to the team at DOLIR for this partnership—and I look forward to expanding this effort moving forward.”
Last year, Treasurer Fitzpatrick worked with the Department of Social Services to launch an automated system that matches unclaimed property with past-due child support. This new system has returned more than $3.5 million in past-due child support payments to Missouri families.