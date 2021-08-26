First Baptist Church in Monroe City welcomes new senior pastor

MONROE CITY, Mo — First Baptist Church officially welcomed a new pastor, Josh Chambers, and his family, on Sunday, August 8.
“That was my first Sunday here and I didn’t preach that day because we had just moved across the country with three little ones. It was crazy,” he said with a laugh. “I just had nothing to give.”
Chambers, along with his wife Courtney, and three children, five-year-old Sawyer, three-year-old Titus, and two-year-old Aaron, arrived in Monroe City after the long drive from Worcester, Massachusetts where he served as the pastor at Pleasant Street Baptist Church.
After he and Courtney both graduated from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2017, they set out with intentions to plant churches around the world, but Chambers said God had other plans.
“I thought I was going to go overseas and do that with mission organizations...I ended up going to Worcester, Massachusetts, to plant a church there,” he said. “But instead I took over a church there whose pastor was about to leave. It was kind of a church plant because it was such a small congregation.”
After more than four years in Worcester, Chambers felt a surprising nudge to move on.
“Before the pandemic happened, we just felt like God was calling us to move forward. It’s funny because I thought I would die in Massachusetts. I was content there and loved it,” he said. “I thought the Lord was maybe calling us overseas, because that’s what I originally thought we would do.”
When the doors closed to an international ministry, Chambers still could not shake the call to leave Massachusetts, and that’s when he found a job listing on the Southern Baptist Convention for a senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Monroe City. After researching the area, he was excited to find a small town atmosphere reminiscent of his hometown of Senoia, Georgia.
However, after he applied and went through the interview process, he was quite certain that he didn’t get the job.
“I never heard anything back from them, it’s a long process but I thought it was a no. I remember telling Courtney that I didn’t think we were going to (Monroe City) because it had been three or four weeks,” he said, and then smiled. “Then they called and now we are here.”
Until his move to Massachusetts, Chambers had never served as a senior pastor, but had been in almost every other position in the church. He believes that experience gave him a holistic view of ministry and how to partner the church as a whole.
“It helps me with relationships. I can get an idea of where other (ministry leaders’) heads are - what they are thinking and how they are dealing with their own issues,” he said, chuckling and adding that his youth ministry experience gives him special empathy. ”I have extreme grace for the youth ministers for youth group lock-ins.”
His other plans for First Baptist Church is to get to know the congregation and extend that into the community.
“This year I want to meet every member, get to know them, and love on them as much as we can. I also want to get to know the area, preach and teach the Bible, and reach and serve the city,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like yet but we are already doing some things.”
One of those things he referred to is a Community Block Party the church is hosting at St. Judes Park on September 11 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. The event includes an inflatable obstacle course and bouncy house, games, and a dunking booth. Live music, walking tacos, sno-cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and a cake walk will be also be included. Everything is free of charge.
Chambers feels like Monroe City is a good fit for his family and that God led him here for many reasons, but he a mentioned a very important one. “I can wear my boots and overalls here and not get judged.”.