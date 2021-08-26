HANNIBAL — Emma Houchins was working at Java Jive a few weeks ago, when a discussion inspired her to form a team in Hannibal's Walk to End Alzheimer's to support her beloved grandmother, Glenna Houchins, in her battle with Alzheimer's.
Emma, 17, remembers when Hannibal Walk Manager Doug Geist spoke with her about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 18. She said she knew of the event, but she hadn't thought about participating before her talk with Geist. That changed soon after their chat, and she knew soon thereafter she wanted to form a team, including her aunt, Dana Houchins — who cares for her mother, Glenna — and Dana's other niece, Molly Houchins, 20.
Emma told Geist how her Grammy Jane has Alzheimer's, and he gave her a shirt and some paperwork to look at after she clocked out. She thought it would be fun, and she began to fill out the paperwork that evening. She texted her aunt about joining the team, and soon the 16-member "We Love Grammy Jane" team was officially formed.
"I told all of my friends about it," Emma said. "My friends all love Grammy, so we all just made a team."
Dana Houchins said weather permitting, Glenna Houchins will join the team in her wheelchair for the walk. Because the Alzheimer's is advanced, Houchins doesn't think she has quite grasped what is taking place, but she believes that she feels the excitement.
"I don't think she'll understand until it actually happens," Emma said.
Emma's aunt looked forward to the chance to join with all the teams to make a positive impact in the mission to end Alzheimer's.
"It's a wonderful opportunity. It brings awareness to Alzheimer's, it brings funds to research for Alzheimer's for a cure or at least to help support Alzheimer's families," Dana Houchins said. "It's such a devastating disease, and so many don't understand it, unless you have a loved one who's gone through this disease. It's devastating to watch your loved one suffer from it. The more awareness that we can bring — hopefully someday we can have a cure so nobody has to suffer from this."
At first, Emma set the minimum fundraising goal for the team. She found she was bumping the level up — repeatedly. The goal is set at $2,000 for Team "We Love Grammy Jane". So far, they've raised $865, with an additional $175 in donations arriving in the mail.
Dana Houchins said she is so grateful for the research, support services and resources provided by funds raised during the walk. She looks forward to the day when the goal is reached of finding a cure for Alzheimer's. She commended community members for their show of support.
We are so happy and pleased and thankful for everyone that has made a contribution to Alzheimer's on behalf of my mother, Glenna, and Emma's grandmother, Grammy Jane. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. Those that are walking to raise awareness for Alzheimer's, we can't thank you guys enough. And we're so proud of Emma for starting this walk and going on this journey with us," she said, commending her other niece, Molly and the other team participants. "It's so wonderful to see so many young people involved in this."
More information about how to donate or join Team We Love Grammy Jane is available by visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/grammy-jane.