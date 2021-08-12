Excitement in the air as Mark Twain opens new softball field

CENTER, Mo. — When Mark Twain takes the field in the home opener against Canton, the Lady Tigers will be debuting in a brand new ballpark.
"Everyone is just excited to have this new field and new environment," said Mark Twain senior catcher Autumn Arndt. "I think it's going to draw more people to come out to games and watch us."
Arndt is coming off a season where she batted .365 with five home runs and 21 RBIs. She earned EMO All-Conference honors as an utility player and was First Team All-District as a catcher in 2020.
With Mark Twain entering the season with a young pitching staff, Arndt will be counted on for leadership behind the plate.
"I feel that it's my job to be the leader on the field," Arndt said. "Just take charge and help out other teammates."
Last season, Arndt threw out 21 baserunners trying to steal and picked off an additional seven.
"She has a great arm and she blocks the ball well," said Mark Twain softball head coach Ross Parcel. "Especially with an inexperienced pitching staff, we are looking for her to be a leader."
The primary three pitchers Mark Twain used last season graduated, leaving the Lady Tigers short on varsity experience in the circle.
The Lady Tigers will rely on juniors Maddie Epperson and Nola Wittland to be its top two pitchers after pitching on the JV team the previous two seasons. Freshman Bronwyn Harding will also be part of the pitching staff this year.
Parcel said the trio of young pitchers have a lot of potential, despite the lack of varsity experience.
"(Wittland and Epperson) both play travel ball and are ready to compete at the varsity level," Parcel said. "Freshman Bronwyn Harding, we are really excited about her. She already hits in the mid-50s as a 14-year-old and we are really excited about her progress as well."
With the exception of All-District shortstop Emma Clarkson, Mark Twain returns most of its offensive players back after setting a school record for hits and batting average in 2020.
Getting the first chance to replace Clarkson at shortstop is sophomore Taylor Martin, who was an All-Conference outfielder in 2020.
Martin has been preparing to make the switch from outfield to shortstop over the summer.
"I play travel ball a lot, so I practice a lot there," Martin said. "I come here (at Mark Twain) when I can and just practice all the time."
Martin has also spent time working on her hitting at the batting cage in Bowling Green.
"I'm going to try to beat the (school) record for hits," Martin said. "I was so close last year."
Junior second baseman Mariah Clements is slated to be the team's leadoff hitter after batting .280 last season.
Mark Twain will rely on junior center fielder Audrey Ross to bat second, after hitting .397 last season.
"She has one of the best arms I've seen in the area," Parcel said. "You know she is going to be in the lineup every day in the two-hole."
On the corner infield spots, Mark Twain will start seniors Kenleigh Epperson at first base and Emily Evans at third base.
Mark Twain finished 5-17 last season and has only managed nine wins in the past three seasons.
However, the Lady Tigers lost five games by two or less runs. Mark Twain is banking on improving on the fundamentals to help catch breaks to win close games.
"We played in a lot of close games last year, but just couldn't get over the hump," Parcel said. "Our focus this week is finishing every drill. Find a way to get that third out in an inning by making that one pitch or getting that key base hit to get runs in."
Arndt feels a sense of optimism with the new field and has spent the summer practicing with her teammates.
"We haven't had the best past, but this year we are all ready to go," Arndt said. "We saw so much improvement that we think this year is our year. I think that we are just ready to come out and show other teams that we are a lot better than we have been in the past."
Parcel said there is a lot of pride and optimism on the team as they ready to open their new field.
"There's a lot of really good things happening right now at Mark Twain, especially with the softball program," Parcel said. "It's an exciting time to be a Tiger and we pass that on to the girls all of the time. The first time we break the huddle and take the field against Canton, it's going to be a big deal."