Entries sought for billboard art competition

HANNIBAL — Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual "Art in the Open" Billboard Art Competition until August 1.
The contest is open to adults 18 years of age or older and youth 8 to 17 who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal. The contest is being coordinated by the Hannibal Arts Council in partnership with Robinson Outdoor and Independent’s Service Company.
The top winners in the adult and youth divisions will have their images prominently featured on a Robinson Outdoor digital billboard in Hannibal. The goal of the project is to promote the arts in the Hannibal area and capture the creative spirit all art forms represented in Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois. Area artists, artisans, craftsmen, photographers, writers, actors, dancers and performers are encouraged to review the guidelines to learn how to participate, as the contest is not just open to visual arts.
Contest guidelines and instructions on how to enter are available at hannibalarts.com under the gallery and then select Art in the Open.
Questions regarding the competition should be directed to the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or findit@hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.