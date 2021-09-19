Entrepreneurship class encourages real world learning

PARIS, Mo — When students enter Mrs. Drew’s Entrepreneurship classroom at Paris High School, they are clocking in for the day. Although there is no physical time clock, the students are there to work - they have orders to fill and deadlines to make.
“They are treated like employees and talked to like employees and supervisors,” said Amanda Drew, third-year teacher at Paris High. “In this room we are always talking about how we behave in business and how they need to act professionally.”
It’s a class but it’s also a legitimate business that serves the school and the community.
Drew began her first year as the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) advisor and yearbook advisor. Last year she wrote a technical and career education grant which allowed the school to start an entrepreneurship class. The grant allowed them federal funds to buy equipment for a class on entrepreneurship, including a giant poster printer, two heat presses, and an iPad Pro.
Within their first year they were filling orders within the school, and now, in the community.
“We have printed posters for lots of community events. The Monroe County Road Runners hired us to do their concession stand posters, and we have done posters for the craft shows,” said Drew. “We did a coloring poster last year for the elementary school.”
They also do t shirts, mugs, and other things. One student, Emma Morgan, just came up with a birthday package where a poster of the student can be ordered and displayed in the hallway and will be decorated with streamers on both the poster and on their locker.
Everything the class does is done with real money to give them the real experience of starting up and building their own business from the bottom up. Any funds made from the classroom business goes back into supplies and other necessities for the classroom.
Students also have the opportunity to start their own businesses in the class. The student will provide their own startup cost, and have access to all classroom equipment for marketing or product development.
Drew has also partnered with Mizzou to provide students an opportunity to continue growing their business if they attend the college.
“We do have contacts with Mizzou so if the kids decide to go to Mizzou they have a program to help them with getting their own business started with loan funding and small business assistance,” she said. “So when they graduate they can get that up and going.”
Drew is also an FBLA advisor at Paris High, and many of the classroom projects also provide opportunities for their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) required for the FBLA program.
“One student started a mowing business for SAE, which took on a life of its own and they helped him with his logos and got all new t-shirts as part of class,” she said. “We helped him rebuild his brand as part of class.”
Entrepreneurship is a state approved curriculum and they meet that curriculum by doing real life projects. FBLA has an entrepreneurship competition that is separate but students are allowed, and encouraged, to work on FBLA for the class.
Kendall Mason, senior at Paris High School and one of Drew’s Entrepreneurship students from last year, climbed the FBLA ladder last year, when she accepted the position of State Secretary for FBLA. In one week, Mason filled out a 45-page application which included five essays and required three letters of recommendation, and was offered the position a few weeks later.
“I did take the entrepreneurship class last year and that’s where my love of everything independent comes from,” she said. “I’m very focused on becoming an independent entrepreneur.”
Mason was relatively new to the FBLA program when she applied for the state position with FBLA, and with the pandemic had yet to experience the full program.
“We’d only been doing things virtually, so whatever we could accomplish in this space was what we got to do,” Drew said. “And the year before that, we got to travel all over the country.”
Drew said that during her Zoom interview for the state secretary position, Mason addressed this.
“She was like, ‘I heard you do cool things, but we haven’t got to do any yet,’” Drew recalled with a laugh.
Mason has now traveled throughout the Northeast Missouri region over the summer hosting leadership conferences in Branson, Jefferson City and Cape Girardo. In November she will be part of a team of Missouri officers who are teaching a leadership workshop at the National Fall Conference in Orlando.
“She will be one of the teachers at the conference,” said Drew. “People from all over the country will be learning from her.”
FBLA also offers more local leadership opportunities like district officers. Junior Leo Bounds is a District Officer and will help plan District competitions at Moberly Area Community College. He is also in the entrepreneurship class and has started a draft and design company with a few classmates.
“I don’t know if I want to go into business yet, but I definitely want to be good at it because it is a good life skill to have,” he said.
Drew said that during the summer they continued to take orders for the class through social media, and when the students arrived on the first day there was already work to do.
"So the kids who were here last year and were already trained and I told them 'here’s your work' and they were able to go ahead and handle that," she said. "The new students are basically new hires, and they started trained on the machines right away."
Drew said the entrepreneurship continues to grow.
"It's the biggest class I teach," she said. "It’s very popular."
