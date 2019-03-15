I stood at the window and looked at the winter wasteland in my backyard.

Broken limbs litter the ground. Piles of snow turned into puddles of water waiting to freeze over. There are ruts by the driveway, and my sidewalk is crunchy with busted branches and rock salt. My bird feeders are empty; the squirrels are mad; and I am tired of food from a crock-pot.

I am officially over it.

I am tired of bulky coats, missing gloves and boots that have worn out their welcome. My phone blows up with winter advisories about ice and snow, and weather warnings about freezing temperatures and flooded roads. It’s too cold to go out, too dreary to stay in, and it’s all becoming too much for one winter. Will the sun ever shine again?

Weekend plans have been cancelled because of road conditions. I carry blankets and boots in my car — and leave it running while I run in the grocery store to grab milk and bread and wine. My toes are cold, my fingers are white and the fireplace seems to make it all better. That’s where the wine comes in.

My husband sensed my restless mood and followed me to the window, both of us looking out at the same view. The wind was blowing, the trees were swaying and our backyard is sloppy and uninviting.

“Now that the time has changed, it won’t be long before this changes too. The wind is blowing from the south and, every day, it will get a little warmer,” said Randy, trying to ease my winter funk. “Just you wait and see.”

“The yard is a mess,” I grudgingly pointed out.

“That’s alright,” Randy replied, staring at the broken branches. “One of these days, the days will be longer and the limbs will be gone and I will be buying lawn fertilizer. We will be sitting on the porch and you will be complaining about how hot it is.”

Who, me?

“When spring comes, I’ll get out the wagon for the broken branches and haul them to the burn pile. I’ll rake the leaves out of the flowerbeds and sweep the rock salt off the driveway. I’ll clean the grill and get out the seat cushions for the patio chairs. I’ll bring the firepit out of storage so the first warn night, we will be ready,” Randy told me, his voice full of promise.

I was feeling better already.

On the tail of this never-ending winter, suddenly, I can see the spring. I can almost feel the warm breeze of change and sense the bushes budding with promise. My husband’s words brought memories of warm porch nights with something on the grill. The bushes freshly trimmed, flowers planted and gutters cleaned and ready for those spring showers.

Apparently that is not what came to mind when my husband heard himself describe piling, raking, sweeping and planting. He wasn’t reflecting on warm spring nights on the patio listening to the grass grow. That’s not what Randy was thinking about.

My husband looked out at what winter left behind and knew everything he promised spring would bring wouldn't happen just because the clock changed. The bushes will need trimming, the mulch will need raking and the rest of winter will need to be cleared away, one way or another.

So while I looked out the window and saw the spring my husband described, Randy was now envisioning something entirely different. Suddenly, Randy told me, we might have several more weeks of flurries and freezing and frost advisories. Unfortunately, there will still be muddy yards and salty cars and gloves pinned up in the drug store.

“Just because the time changed doesn’t mean spring is here,” Randy cautioned, his voice trying to discourage me. “Winter might stick around for awhile.”

But now I can feel the sun on my face and the grass under my feet, and already I have stopped listening to winter weather advisories.

I am over it.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.