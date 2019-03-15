Often, those of us looking in from outside the classical- and chamber-music world are guilty of using the wrong verb tenses. I have committed this sin more than once myself.

It is all too easy to use past-tense verbs. This is music that already happened, that had its heyday, music that was a cultural force. An event like the Plowman Chamber Music Competition and Festival, held every two years in Columbia, corrects those errors and takes a step toward converting those statements into the present tense.

Plowman gathers impressive talent, existing somewhere on a spectrum between emerging and established, and provides an avenue for showcasing their collaborative skills. The more you come to know — and hear — these artists, you encounter a present-tense heartbeat. This is music these players are internalizing, music that is happening to and through them in the here and now.

Led by dynamic husband-wife team Peter Miyamoto and Ayako Tsuruta, the Plowman attracts high-caliber judges who lend their expertise to the proceedings. This year’s trio features pianist Wei-Yi Yang, violinist Ida Kavafian and horn player Dale Clevenger. They face a task that’s both unenviable and very enviable: sifting through these ensembles to make difficult choices, yet enjoying the chance to be immersed in their artistic labor.

In addition to semifinal and final round performances by participating ensembles, this year’s Plowman features recitals by each of the judges, allowing artist and audience alike to see and hear what could be after years of studying this music.

Columbia arts organizations often use the True/False Film Fest as a barometer of success and innovation, as something to aspire to. The reality is nothing else can be True/False; that festival has achieved and accessed something singular, which cannot be replicated.

But in terms of the sort of talent and expertise it draws relative to its field, the Plowman keeps company with the likes of True/False or the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival. Those who have summited musical mountains, and those in the process of ascending, find our Midwestern collegetown a place to belong every two years.

Few within or without the chamber-music world would pretend this art form has another period of glory, comparable to its zenith, in it. It’s highly unlikely that chamber or neoclassical music will ever carry the same cache it did when it was the primary popular music of its day. But as long as young artists continue to feel the music and transmit it with passion to an audience in the present tense — that is, as long as events like Plowman continue to exist — this art has a future.

The Plowman takes place March 21-25. Find a complete schedule and more details at www.plowmancompetition.org.