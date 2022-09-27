EMBRACE fall raffle to support area foster families STAFF REPORT Sep 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HANNIBAL - EMBRACE Children & Families is now selling tickets for their fall raffle to support area foster families.The tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The drawing will take place just in time for the holidays on November 17 and three winners will be drawn to receive:$200 Walmart gift card$100 Aldi Card$50 Amazon CardTo purchase tickets contact Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668 or message the EMBRACE Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Raffle Foster Family Ticket Lottery Embrace Facebook Children & Families Drawing Contact Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Palmyra rounds out girls basketball coaching staff Five juveniles arrested in connection with weekend auto theft spree Jennifer E. Tyler Hannibal gets off to lightning quick start, defeat Mexico Hannibal Walmart to offer delivery
