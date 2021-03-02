The first time I put together a column of this nature, I figured it was a one-time thing.
That was back in 2009.
Somewhat surprisingly, I have enjoyed watching these annual thoughts morph into a wacky kind of tradition. Once a year, I offer 10 of the most entertaining vanity license plates I find around Quincy. In the days afterward, I wait on the emails and phone calls from readers who return the favor. They laugh, I laugh, and the world is a better place.
Here are my 10 favorites I’ve come across locally in the past week or so, plus some thoughts I envision surrounding how they came about:
1. LUCY BLU: One of my all-time favorites, accenting a nifty little blue (what other color would you expect?) MINI Cooper. When I saw the plates, Elton John’s “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds” immediately came to mind.
2. TACO: Fittingly, I was about a quarter of a mile from the nearest Taco Bell when I saw these plates. I immediately made a run for the border — in record speed.
3. CUBBY 92: I’m guessing this car owner was/is a fan of the Chicago Cubs, and more precisely the Greg Maddux years. Maddux won the Cy Young Award in 1992.
4. ITS FINE: Yes, yes it is.
5. UGO IGO 3: We all go!
6. TROT N BY: Or, in my case, walk on by.
7. 9 WOODZ: Possible golf-related references aplenty. Take your pick.
8. MID FLD 9: Has to be an old soccer player, right?
9. FLYN LOW: Pretty sure this driver has the need for speed.
10. XRAY 95: Yes, I found this one in one of the health care facility parking lots.
For those keeping score at home, there are roughly 9.7 personalized U.S. license plates. Illinois leads the way with 1.3 million.
A few other facts about license plates that I find interesting:
• 47 of 50 states have their license plates made in correctional facilities. The only ones that do not are Alaska, Hawaii and Oregon.
• New York was the first state to require a license plate, way back in 1901.
• The standardized size for license plates went to effect in 1957.
• Pennsylvania was the first state that allowed any sort of a vanity plate, starting in 1931.
As a bonus this year, here’s my top 10 from around the nation, gathered from a variety of online entries. The state listed is where the license plate is registered:
1. EEW A BUG, Illinois: Very applicable for those long drives from Springfield back to Quincy on a warm summer night. My windshield often looks like a war zone by the time I finally get back home.
2. SHUT UP, Michigan: Some anger issues here?
3. BOND 007, Washington: I would have thought someone like the late Sean Connery or current Bond guy Daniel Craig would have locked up this plate a long time ago.
4. RUBIX, Massachusetts: This plate was found on a Nissan Cube. Very creative. Very.
5. NO WIFE, Arkansas: Is that message supposed to promote the idea the driver is available, or relieved?
6. O YEAHH, Ohio: Must be an Ohio State fan.
7. BURP, California: For some reason, I find this one absolutely hilarious.
8. UH ....., Colorado: I’m guessing this driver is quite the deep thinker.
9. U R NEXT, Ohio: This was found on a hearse. Seriously, a hearse.
10. A CAR, Michigan: Simple, but quite entertaining.