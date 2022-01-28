On the phone with an automated telephone system, I pressed 5 to hear the menu options for the third time, and instructed myself not to space out again.
That’s when I looked up to find 3-year-old Logan racing down the hallway throwing out handfuls of sewing needles like some kind of sinister flower girl at a wedding.
Chasing him down the hallway with muffled menu options rattling off in my ear, I finally grabbed him by the foot while simultaneously yelling into the phone, “I NEED CUSTOMER SERVICE!”
I was so frustrated by that time I just sat with him in my lap and cried. He looked straight into my eyes and patted me on the head.
“It’s o-tay, mommy."
I wasn’t crying because I now had to tip-toe around the house in search of the contents of an empty package of sewing needles. (I don’t sew now and I didn’t sew then. I still have no idea where those needles came from.)
I was crying because after investing about 30 minutes into that phone call to inquire about a bill, the phone system finally gave up on me and said, “I don’t understand you. Hanging up now.”
And that cut deep. It really did.
It’s like that non-human voice just pointed out everything I felt about motherhood right then.
Misunderstood. Inadequate. Absolutely Terrified.
I felt that way right from the start but no one really knew. I was living in complete fear while pretending otherwise.
Three days before my due date with my first baby, I sat up straight in bed at 3 a.m. and clapped my hands over my mouth.
“What in the world are we doing? We couldn’t even keep the fish alive!”
My question was more or less directed to our cat, who did express some concern, but Shawn snored straight through my panic attack. This foreshadowed many sleepless nights of motherhood where worry invaded any hope of sleep.
I regularly got up to make sure one of them hadn’t crawled out of bed and somehow managed to open the back door and fall into the pool.
The night ticked away as I rolled around in bed worrying that I wasn’t playing with them enough, because those dishes could have waited, or that I wasn’t giving them enough chores, because they totally could have helped me with those dishes.
I worried they wouldn’t make friends at school. I was weird in school so I worried they might be too; I still am weird, I just embrace it as an asset now. But I didn’t want them to be made fun of like I was.
As they’ve grown, the concerns have changed but the worries haven’t gone away.
Now I worry about Connor soon being behind the wheel, and if he can handle driving the highway to our house.
I worry that they won’t make good choices.
I worry they won’t say no to drugs.
Truth is, though, I have learned that time just keeps moving and my fear doesn’t change a thing. It doesn’t mean scary things don’t happen, it just means that living in terror of what’s to come doesn’t affect the outcome.
I was reminded of this one anxious night when I clicked open my Bible app.
“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself,” Matthew 6:34.
God knows which of my worries will come to be and which of them won’t. He also knows that no matter what happens, He is with me. He is also with my boys.
He prepares us each day for what He knows is coming. That means that today, He might be getting us ready for something He knows will happen years from now.
Connor, Logan, Shawn and me — God has a perfect plan for us.
Although it might not feel perfect at times.
There are days we will shout praise from the mountaintop, but there are also days we will cry out from valley. He knows it and He's ready.
Pain, suffering, joy and peace.
It’s all part of life, and it’s all part of motherhood too.
He never leaves us through any of it.
And my nightly fears won't change any of it.
So now my head hits the pillow a little softer at night, as I remember to focus on today and let tomorrow worry about itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.