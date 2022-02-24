Maybe ten years ago or so I walked back to the pharmacy.
It was mid-afternoon and they were shut down for a half hour. I suddenly remembered why and was about to go on with my shopping when I overheard someone.
"This is ridiculous."
The woman looked at me and went on a rant.
She was inconvenienced.
She was put out.
They didn't care about their customers. The pharmacist was incapable.
And so on.
I just looked at her, making an effort to keep my jawline still - knowing she had no idea my Dad was the pharmacist she was referring to.
"Are you on lunch right now?" I asked.
She nodded (it was 2pm).
"I'm sorry. That must be frustrating. But the pharmacist needs lunch too and they aren't allowed by law to stay open unless he is on duty."
She turned around and left. Still angry, she made sure to say that maybe they should have a back-up pharmacist and while she might be right, yelling about the employees was really barking up the wrong tree.
I knew that for certain. My dad was a pharmacist at this store for almost 30 years.
Even if there were times when he didn’t agree with certain policies or became frustrated by the pace of the job (especially after he started to struggle with his hearing) two things were for sure: Dad was grateful for his job and even more grateful for those he worked with.
It’s important when dealing with a business or any kind of service-oriented employee to realize that unless you’ve stood behind that counter yourself, it’s very easy to misunderstand what it's really like to work there.
I’m not excusing constant bad service or bad attitudes or things like that, but what I have seen a lot of is one instance of dissatisfaction leading to a public bashing session on Facebook.
My guess is that if Facebook existed the lady I made mad at the pharmacy might have grabbed her phone and posted about it on Things Happening in Hannibal.
And she probably would have left out my reasonable explanation of the situation. An internet posse would have formed.
Once that happens truths become skewed and gossip goes like wildfire.
I have watched these things unfold with my own eyes.
(This is all speculation - that woman might have just went home to her hubby and said, "Well I stuck my foot in my mouth at the pharmacy.")
Truth is, I get why she was frustrated.
Sometimes bad service or policies can feel like a personal attack when they’re not.
But what I do know is that very few people are going out of their way to cause problems. In fact, most of us are just trying to get through the day without problems. Most of us want to succeed at what we do.
Sometimes that takes patience from the public.
Certainly there are times that problems need to be addressed.
But no matter what, the best way to handle any situation is direct communication.
Even if you don't like the situation or the result, it never helps to perpetuate drama.
That guy at the McDonald's drive thru who messed up your burger?
He's not stupid. He's human.
That girl who gave you back the wrong change?
She is flustered. It's not her night. You've had those nights too.
The restaurant that screwed up your order again?
Give them a chance to improve. Talk to the manager if you must. But don't ruin their business name to the community.
The person who seems impossible to deal with?
Tell them that - nicely. You'd be surprised how well people react to good intended face to face honesty.
I did that once at the store when I was trying to buy a wifi router and clearly had no idea what I was doing. I could tell that the guy who was helping me was frustrated by my lack of knowledge, so I told him that. Nicely.
“I’m sorry. You seem annoyed with me, but I just honestly don’t know anything about this. I really appreciate your help.”
He completely snapped out of it and apologized for his attitude.
“It has been one of those days,” he confessed. “I’m sorry if I took it out on you.”
I got the router and ended up with great service.
“A soft word turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” Proverbs 15:1.
Be a communicator. Not a pot-stirrer.
