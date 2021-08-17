HANNIBAL — The Food Pantry at Douglass Community Services extended its hours to help people harmed by the recent storms and ensuing power outage.
On Aug. 12, strong winds damaged many parts of the Hannibal power grid. Some clients were without power for three days, causing chilled and frozen food to be lost.
The Douglass Food Pantry opened two extra weekdays and a few hours on a Sunday evening to provide food for people who lost food or needed food because of the storms. A total of 57 families (135 individuals) received food assistance. Of those receiving assistance, 18 families (51 individuals) were first-time clients of the pantry.
“When we realized there was going to be a prolonged power outage with many families impacted, it was obvious what needed to be done; it's why we exist.” said Stephanie Himmel, Community Outreach Initiatives Program Director. “It's a beautiful thing to have volunteers and staff willing to show up on a dime when members of our community need help the most.”
