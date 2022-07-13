A lack of youth participation has resulted in Douglass Community Services ending its summer meals program on Friday, July 15.
“Our goal is to always ensure that people who need food are provided for,” said Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas. “When the services are not being used, we need to consider if they are needed.”
For over 50 years, Douglass Community Services has built strong kids, strong families, and strong communities by providing support services.
