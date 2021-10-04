Broadband Funding
It has been my honor to serve as the Chair of the House Interim Committee on Broadband Development. In that capacity, I have traveled all over the State of Missouri conducting town hall meetings to determine what the problems are in every corner of the state. We have a lot of work to do in 2022.
This e-newsletter includes the prepared text of remarks I delivered to the House Committee examining the use of Federal funds coming into Missouri in 2022. As of this moment, Governor Parson is requesting that $401 million of Federal funds sent to Missouri through ARPA legislation be dedicated to expanding broadband internet access across Missouri. I am fully supportive of this plan and will keep you posted on the status of that request as we move into 2022 and the next legislative session.
Testimony before the Missouri House of Representatives Subcommittee on Federal Stimulus Spending
Mr. Chairman and members of the committee:
Louis Riggs, representing the 5th District, which comprises all of Marion, all of Shelby and part of Monroe County in Northeast Missouri.
I am serving as Chair of the Interim Committee on Broadband Development.
The Chairman has asked that I provide an update regarding our progress and it is a pleasure to do so.
To date, we have held town halls across the State of Missouri, beginning in June, going through this week in Poplar Bluff and concluding in October in Eminence. In order to obtain a good geographic balance, we have held town halls in Palmyra, Albany, Kansas City and Independence, Springfield and Ava, Ashland, we take monthly testimony in Jefferson City, town halls in Florissant and St. Louis City on the campus of Harris-Stowe State University, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and in October, Eminence.
We have heard from dozens of stakeholders and providers across Missouri, and we will hear from many more in October. We began with State Broadband Director Tim Arbeiter in June and we will finish our testimony with him in November, since there have been so many developments at the Federal level since we last heard from him in June.
Every Committee member has stepped up to host town halls and a number of our House and Senate colleagues have also attended and participated in town halls.
Our town hall formats have been straightforward with stakeholders and providers: Where are we now, where do we need to be, and what action steps can we take to get there? In Northeast, our town hall decided to create a regional steering committee that meets a minimum of quarterly and includes providers, elected officials, economic developers, educators and other stakeholders. Our goal is universal access and our providers are fully cooperative in bringing us up to date regarding their plans and areas of concentration. I sat at a meeting hosted by a provider within the last month where commissioners from four Northeast counties were able to drill down to street and gravel road levels to review how long it would take to reach those last mile access households. The provider was able to provide the information regarding approximately how much it would cost and approximately when they would be able to reach those areas. I am guardedly optimistic that other regional groups will spring up and achieve similar meetings of the minds, literally and figuratively.
We have addressed the same themes throughout the state of Missouri: what are our problems regarding access, speed and affordability? Missouri has been ranked as low as 41st in access within the last two years, but with the addition of Federal funds, has improved to 32nd. We were as low as 49th in speed within the last two years, but have improved into the lower 40s within that time frame. While this is encouraging, there are still several hundred thousand households throughout Missouri with inadequate internet connectivity, including 23% of all of Missouri K-12 students at the beginning of this school year. COVID laid bare our problems with online education and our shortcomings with telemedicine resources and those problems remain to be solved.
We have also begun statewide conversations about a topic that has been previously overlooked: digital literacy. We assume that because we live in the age of the internet that everyone understands how to use the internet. That is not the case. With nearly all of our job applications being moved online, there are untold thousands of Missourians who are not applying for jobs that are going wanting because they do not know how to create an email account or upload a resume. We heard from Goodwill Industries in Kansas City that they are literally equipping vehicles with dedicated computer terminals to go through neighborhoods and teach folks how to establish an online profile. There are multiple nonprofit agencies in the Kansas City Area basically going door to door to assist with digital literacy so residents can access the internet for telehealth doctor’s visits as well as to assist with workforce issues. Kansas City Public Library and Mid-Continent Public Library provide resources and outreach to assist further with this effort and the Office of the Kansas City Mayor is fully engaged in this effort.
We have heard from rural libraries that they have served similar functions with their internet “hot spots” and continue to provide such services now and for the foreseeable future. Secretary Ashcroft is engaged with a pilot project to equip Missouri’s nearly 350 public libraries with the ability to assist with workforce issues such as taking proctored exams for industry certifications as well as provide HIPAA-compliant spaces that will enable libraries to host virtual doctor’s visits. That will cut down costs to transport residents to distant medical clinics and hospitals as well as improve the delivery of mental health services across the state. It is not all doom and gloom out there, but there is still plenty of that to go around.
A common theme we have heard is that the existing FCC maps are a disaster, and they are. Those maps are obsolete when they are published and do not paint a true picture of where internet resources are located. There is a broad consensus that the State will have to take on map-making duties of our own to track where broadband is or is not. Other states have completed such projects and have been successful doing so. West Virginia comes to mind immediately.
We are also hearing a consensus that the State Broadband office and the State Broadband fund are doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing. We know that the State Broadband fund, which consists of matching funds for providers to use, has seen a 7:1 return on investment, which means it is attracting $7 in follow-on capital for each dollar the State of Missouri spends. We are also hearing a consensus that the state challenge process works to make sure that those who are the most in need are the ones who are getting broadband first. While we want competition, we do not want overbuild into areas that are already served. The State Broadband Office has served us well and has an admirable track record, but at the moment the office is actually an officer—Tim Arbeiter. Tim needs help, and that means full-time staff, number to be determined.
We are also hearing a consensus that urban and rural areas share several things in common: affordability is an issue, digital literacy is an issue, slow speeds are an issue, and low utilization of emergency Broadband funds is an issue. We are also hearing a consensus that we can send as many hot spots as we want into unserved areas, but that does not mean that they work. The lack of a decent signal defeats the entire purpose of sending students home with tablets to do their work when their hot spots do not work because they cannot find a decent cell tower signal to operate with in the first place.
We are also hearing a consensus that everyone who provides service in Missouri wants this to happen much sooner rather than later. No one thinks that accelerating the timetable for broadband expansion is a bad idea. However, we are also hearing a consensus that the Feds have thrown a lot of good money after bad on carriers who come into Missouri, do the bare minimum to check the box that their area is “served” and move on whether the areas are actually served or not. When out-of-state providers freeze out in-state providers through reverse auctions where they take the lion’s share, promise much and deliver little, it has a negative impact on progress in this state and frustrates the living daylights out of thousands who have been promised that deliverance is at hand. It isn’t. We are hearing a consensus that the State needs to make doubly sure that any funds sent to providers do exactly what they are intended to do when they are supposed to be done where they are supposed to be done.
Our committee is compiling evidence for the report that is due by the end of the calendar year. We plan to meet in November to hear from the final witnesses and spend some quality time going over what we have learned in order to build consensus around our recommendations. The last broadband omnibus bill was my HB 1768, which we passed out of the House 147-3 and out of the Senate unanimously. We all realize that we have one chance to get this right and with all of the Federal funds flowing into Missouri now, that 2022 is the best year to accomplish much with the once in a lifetime funding we are seeing from all sources.
Thank you again for allowing me to testify about the work of this committee, which is far from being done. I will gladly take any questions you have at this time.
It is an honor and privilege to serve you. God bless you, God bless the State of Missouri, and God bless the United States of America.