Bill Pre-Filing for the 2022 Legislative Session Begins
The 2022 legislative session officially begins Wednesday, January 5 and lawmakers are working feverishly to have their legislation ready for consideration by the start of session. Wednesday, Dec. 1 marked the first day legislators could pre-file legislation for the upcoming session. The first day of bill pre-filing saw members of the Missouri House introduce hundreds of legislative priorities for next year.
By noon on Dec. 1 House members had introduced more than 250 bills, which put them on a record pace for pre-filing. Legislators pre-filed a total of 288 bills on the first day of pre-filing in 2020. In comparison, the first day of pre-filing saw 315 bills introduced in 2019, 161 bills in 2018, and 195 bills in 2017.
Legislators filed legislation dealing with a wide variety of topics. Issues addressed by the pre-filed bills range from vaccine mandates to critical race theory to protections for the unborn. To keep informed on the bills that are pre-filed in the House, please visit the official website of the Missouri House of Representatives at www.house.mo.gov and click on the “Pre-filed Bills” link.
I plan to file a number of bills this Session, including a series of broadband-related bills and a variety of task force bills to address issues such as the lack of a gap analysis for state spending, the lack of a cohesive statewide approach to patient education and the lack of a cohesive approach to power grid resiliency. In addition, I will file—for a 4th time—a bill that would mandate performance audits across all State government.
Attorney General Schmitt Asks Legislators to Consider Parents’ Bill of Rights
As lawmakers prepare to discuss a wide range of topics during the 2022 legislative session, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is asking them to work on a Parents’ Bill of Rights. The bill of rights would protect parents’ rights to have a well-informed say in their children’s education, strengthen parents’ abilities to take action related to their children’s education, and increase transparency in Missouri’s schools.
“The Parents’ Bill of Rights empowers parents, and increases transparency in school curricula and materials. It is my hope that the legislature will pass this crucial legislation to improve education for millions of children across the state,” said Schmitt.
The proposed legislation would give parents a right to know about and approve of their child’s health care decisions, have access to health and mental health records, educational materials and curriculum, and would require parents to consent to biometric scans, DNA extractions, and video/voice recordings. The legislation would give parents a right to be notified of investigations involving their child.
As part of the Parents’ Bill of Rights, each school will be required to develop a policy that would guarantee parents a right to:
- Participate in their child’s education;
- View the curriculum their child is being taught;
- Receive information on all extracurricular clubs at the school;
- Receive information on school choice, including Missouri Empowerment Scholarships Accounts;
- Understand the process to exempt their child from immunizations; and
- Receive information about enrolling their child in individual educational plans or gifted programs.
Further, the Parents’ Bill of Rights would require the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a Missouri Transparency Portal that would track and create easy access for parents to view:
- School curriculum;
- Other related source materials;
- Professional development trainings for teachers; and
- A list of speakers and guest lecturers within each school and related costs.
The legislation also would create a legal right for parents to file lawsuits against school districts that violate the law.
We will see a variety of bills introduced in 2022 that will protect the rights of parents. We will also see a variety of bills introduced in 2022 that will deal with Critical Race Theory and other teaching paradigms that have been the subject of considerable controversy.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick to Launch Annual 12 Days of Unclaimed Property
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is once again reminding Missourians to check the Unclaimed Property list. Beginning December 1 and continuing through December 16, the @MOTreasurer Twitter and Facebook accounts will encourage Missourians to search the Unclaimed Property database for their names and others they know. All posts will use the hashtag #12DaysofUCP.
Fitzpatrick said, “My office holds over $1 billion in Unclaimed Property and we want to return it to rightful owners—especially as we approach the holidays and Missourians find increased costs at the gas pump and on grocery store shelves this season. While these social posts take a tongue-in-cheek tone about some of the items in the unclaimed property vault and names on the list, I hope Missourians will take a serious look and maybe find an unexpected holiday gift.”
State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over unclaimed assets to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.
The Treasurer’s Office currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. Unclaimed Property is waiting for one in ten Missourians, and the average return is nearly $300. Missourians can search and claim Unclaimed Property year-round at ShowMeMoney.com.
It is an honor and privilege to serve you. God bless you, God bless the State of Missouri, and God bless the United States of America.
