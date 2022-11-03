The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open will be a little different this year as it will only be at Hannibal’s disc golf course in Huckleberry Park.
Previously the tournament had been in Palmyra and Hannibal.
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament will be Saturday, Nov. 5. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
Registration will be at 8 a.m.
John Shaw of Excitement Disc Golf said disc golfers always enjoy playing at the Hannibal course and he has seen a resurgence of the sport. “Covid was good for disc golf, people realized the importance of getting outside and enjoying nature and sports.”
He said disc golf players from the Tri-State area enjoy playing at Huckleberry Park. “It’s a PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) C-Tier tournament and it brings a lot of very competitive players to this course.”
The tournament is sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Excitement Disc Golf. Registration is available at www.discgolfscene.com.
The entry fee is $30-$50 depending on the division; and there is 100 percent payout, plus additional cash for prizes.
Don Crane, who designed the disc golf course at Huckleberry Park, died in 2016. Crane voluntarily organized, facilitated and implemented disc golf tournaments at the Hannibal disc golf course. The disc golf course at Huckleberry Park opened in 2006. The course was expanded last year.
Disc golf is similar to traditional golf, however, instead of using golf clubs and balls aiming for a hole, disc golf players use disc golf discs and aim for a disc golf basket which is a pole extending up from the ground with chains and a basket where the disc lands. The object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area and finishing with the disc coming to rest in the basket.
