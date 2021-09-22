Disaster relief funds make big impact in Ralls County following severe July storms

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County received almost $1 million in disaster relief funds following rebuilding efforts from the severe storms on July 9 which caused widespread damage near Mark Twain Lake, in Perry, Mo. and other parts of Ralls County.
Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said almost every roof in Perry was damaged and Western District Commissioner John Lake said nearly 75% of the community’s trees were downed in the storm. The winds tore through the area at 90 MPH, destroying farmers’ crops, damaging grain bins and downing poles and lines throughout Perry’s city-owned power grid. The Ralls County Commission applied for a disaster declaration, partnering with Mark Twain Regional Council of Government Executive Director Cindy Hultz in efforts to cover costs incurred during the rebuilding process.
The Federal Emergency Agency approved Gov. Mike Parson’s disaster request, opening the door for funding through a Community Development Block Grant from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
Hibbard said the money will reimburse costs for replacing downed poles, power lines and fiber— performed by crews with RCEC and out-of-town electric cooperatives who replaced downed poles — clearing trees and repairing washed out sections of roadway by Ralls County Road and Bridge Department crew members and conducting repairs in Perry, including the demolition of one building.
The emergency relief funds broke down to $261,820.27 for the Ralls County Road and Bridge Department, $68,816.67 for Ralls Technologies, $573,518.37 for RCEC and $88,059.53 for the City of Perry.
Hibbard said without the funding, the City of Perry and RCEC would have been forced to raise their rates to cover the costs of repair efforts. With the awarding of the CDBG, those costs have been reimbursed.
“We were very pleased that we were able to assist these people to get this grant money,” he said. “Cindy said it’s kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime deal, that everything lined up.”
RCEC and Ralls Technologies received checks during a presentation Tuesday evening. Lynn Hodges, RCEC general manager, said the benefits of the relief funds will benefit residents in Ralls County and beyond.
“This is impactful for all of our members through all of our counties, because, we were looking at ‘how are you going to repay $1 million?’” he said. “This has just been a wonderful thing for us, for the community and especially for our memberships.”
Hibbard said the commissioners wanted to help everyone at once. Lake said Ralls County saved $250,000, covering the cost of purchasing a new skid steer and trackhoe needed for brush and tree removal. Eastern District Commissioner Junior Muehring noted instead of hiring contractors to clear the roadways and perform other repairs, the county will have needed equipment years down the road.
At RCEC, representatives from the RCEC Board of Directors, Ralls Technologies, the Ralls County Commission and the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments celebrated how the disaster in July resulted in teamwork and positive solutions.
“This really does speak to the great relationships that we’ve been able to develop over the years with all of these groups,” Hodges said, noting their partnership with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments and the Ralls County Commission are stronger than ever. “We work better when we work together.”