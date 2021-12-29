HANNIBAL — The Christmas weekend brought happy tidings to many in Missouri, including news of a decline in accidents and fatalities across the state compared to the previous year.
The news was promising, as the Show-Me State has seen an increasing trend of fatalities and crashes in recent years. Preliminary numbers for 2020 totaled 987 fatalities, with 881 fatalities recorded the previous year. As of the third quarter of 2021, 767 fatalities had occurred. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said when more crashes happen, there is considerable discussion about contributing factors, but he stressed how credit also needs to be given to drivers for making the right decisions when the number of crashes decreases.
“Across the year, fatalities are up because people are making some bad choices. But when fatalities go down, it’s because people make good choices,” he said. “And that’s the positive reinforcement of if people make the good choices, we see fewer people die on the roads.”
Untiedt commended law enforcement officers for their efforts to keep the roadways safe from distracted drivers and people speeding, driving aggressively or driving while impaired.
Untiedt said “it’s really concerning for us” that the rate of fatalities involving someone who was was unbelted was over 80% in the Northeast District. The same figure is in the 60-percentile range statewide. Untiedt noted the rate of seatbelt usage in the district is strong, however.
“While most of the people buckle up out there, the minority that don’t buckle up make up a vast majority of our fatalities,” he said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that troopers worked 310 total accidents during the period from Thursday through Sunday, including 92 accidents with injuries. The patrol also made 67 arrests for driving while intoxicated.
State troopers handled two fatal accidents in the St. Louis area and two in central Missouri. The other four fatal wrecks were investigated by police in Kansas City, St. Louis and two St. Louis suburbs — Overland and Wentzville.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Online Traffic Crash Reports database, the agency didn’t report any crashes resulting in an injury or a fatality from Friday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 26 in Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties.
Untiedt said major causes of crashes include distracted driving, speeding or driving aggressively and impairment. If someone doesn’t wear a seatbelt, it greatly affects the outcome of the crash for motorists and occupants. Untiedt stressed how wearing a seatbelt or a helmet on a motorcycle or other vehicle could make all the difference for surviving a crash.
A recent survey by AT&T showed how the issue of distracted driving has become a growing problem. The survey found nine out of 10 people admitted to engaging with their smartphone while driving, and distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes in Missouri and the United States. Drivers using cell phones were involved in 2,221 crashes in 2020 — a 17% increase from 2014.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety has a five-year plan called Show Me Zero, which involves schools, business owners, families and others in working toward the goal of zero fatalities on Missouri roadways. Untiedt discussed the growing success of the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign, which was established in 2017. Each year, the program includes more schools, businesses and individuals demonstrating their support and pledging to wear their seatbelt and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving.
Untiedt explained how several years of collaborations with fire departments, ambulances, first responders, law enforcement agencies and tow companies is culminating in a concerted effort to clear accidents as quickly as possible in the Show-Me State. Crews attend Traffic Incident Management courses to review tips on how to ensure safety for everyone involved.
“It’s all about saving lives,” Untiedt said. “The priorities are on saving the lives of the people who might have been involved in the crash, but also to protect the lives of the first responders and the other drivers out there to make sure a crash scene is as safe as possible.”
When it comes to every person doing their part for safety on Missouri’s roadways, Untiedt shared the following recommendations:
Start with wearing a safety device, like a seatbelt for drivers and a helmet for motorcycles.
Limit distractions, including cell phones and other things in the vehicle could detract from concentrating on the task at hand — driving.
Reducing speed is a key factor. Law enforcement partners have witnessed an increase in instances of speeding, and it has contributed to the frequency and severity of crashes over the past few years.
Untiedt also mentioned how avoiding impairment is always important, and it is highlighted during the holidays. He stressed how it is important to make plans ahead of time, because alcohol affects decision-making abilities.
“We want people to celebrate the holiday seasons and to have a good time, but to do so responsibly,” Untiedt said, stressing the importance of planning ahead due to alcohol’s effects on decision-making abilities. “So, planning ahead — having that designated driver set up, having a way to get an Uber or Lyft — can really save your life and other people’s lives if you do that.”
More information about MoDOT’s safety efforts, including the Buckle Up Phone Down program, is available by visiting www.modot.org. More information about the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is available by visiting www.savemolives.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
