EMERSON, Mo. — A deer is blamed for a Sunday morning crash in Marion County that left a Ralls County man with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 8:15 a.m., Aug. 15, on Route M at Emerson.
A 2006 Dodge Caravan was being driven eastbound by 36-year-old Jeffrey J. Temple of New London.
According to the accident report the crash occurred when the driver swerved to miss a deer and traveled off the road.
Temple, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.