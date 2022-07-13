HANNIBAL — The deadline to sign up for Mermaid and Shark School at the Hannibal Aquatic Center is 5 p.m. Friday, July 15.
The class will be 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 1-5. Each participant must be at least 6 years old and must have FinFun brand mermaid tail or shark fin. Participants may provide their own FinFun mermaid tail or shark fin and the cost is $50 for the class or purchase one through the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and the class is $115.
Signup is only available at Hannibal City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation has a checklist of requirements each swimmer must be able to complete before taking the class and the checklist is available at signup.
There are only 10 spots per class and there are two instructors and a lifeguard on duty during the class.
More information is available from the Hannibal Parks & Recreation website, www.hannibalparks.org or by calling 573-221-0154.
