For its second year, Little Dixie Regional Libraries is holding its Letters to the North Pole. Children in Randolph and Monroe counties can write a letter to the North Pole and receive a personal letter back for free. Letters can be written to Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Santa's Elves, or the Grinch.
Letters can be dropped off in designated drop boxes at any LDRL branch in Huntsville, Moberly, Madison, or Paris. Letters may also be mailed to the Moberly Public Library at 111 North 4th Street, Moberly, MO 65270. Letters must include a return address and be dropped off by December 10th.
