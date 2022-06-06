Dead tree mystery deepens, 'overspray' theory downplayed

HANNIBAL — The recent death of a downtown tree, and the apparent demise of a handful of other nearby trees, has confounded personnel with the Mark Twain Home Foundation, Hannibal City Hall staff and members of the Hannibal Tree Board.
During the recent June meeting of the tree board, Kristy Trevathan, board president, reported being made aware of the situation when she was notified by a member of the Mark Twain Museum’s staff.
“I received a call about a tree that looks like it has been killed by something,” she said. “It (tree’s death) started at the top and worked its way down the tree.”
The tree, a flowering crab, is located on the corner of North Street and North Main Street, across from the brewery.
“It is on Mark Twain Home Foundation property. It is not a street (city maintained) tree,” Trevathan said.
The mystery has continued to expand.
“A few other trees are starting to show something. That had bloomed and now at least the one on the corner is dead,” Trevathan said.
During the tree board meeting there was speculation that the trees are the victim of an “overspray.” However, that was just a theory.
“I don’t have a clue as to what happened,” Trevathan said. “It just looks bad.”
