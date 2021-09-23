HANNIBAL — David Robbins has crafted wooden 4,900 cars by hand over the years, and each car gets packed inside an Operation Christmas Child box to spread joy and the word of Jesus to children around the world.
Robbins creates each vehicle body by hand, and fellow Immanuel Baptist Church member Larry Bross has been making wooden wheels for the past few years. Robbins assembles the cars and paints each one in vivid colors. Bross said they set out with a goal 500 cars for boys and 500 handmade dolls for girls to fill a total of 1,000 shoeboxes.
Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan's Purse, which was started by the late Rev. Billy Graham. Today, the ministry is headed by his son, Franklin Graham, and the shoeboxes are sent each year to children living in poverty-stricken and war-torn nations around the world. Many of the children may not have anything at all, Bross said, noting each box spreads the word of God and is packed full with items like a washcloth, soap, toothbrush, crayons, coloring books and toys.
Bross has been friends with Robbins for years, and he said his talent is immense with a scroll saw and many other mediums. He gave Bross a scale model of a historic steam-powered tractor made entirely from wood, and a model of the Cannonball Express train. He also takes a thin piece of aluminum, paints it with matte black paint, then creates intricate etchings on the painted surface.
Each third Tuesday of the month, volunteers gather for an Operation Christmas Child meeting at the Immanuel Baptist Church youth building
Joyce Davis, Operation Christmas Child coordinator at Immanuel Baptist Church, said Robbins' unique cars are a special addition to a ministry that means so much each year.
"We appreciate so much the wonderful cars David has made for Operation Christmas Child boxes. His special gift shows his love for children and his desire to reach them not only with his special car but also the teaching of Jesus that goes with each box," she said.
Bross stressed how much of an impact it makes for each child who receives a box.