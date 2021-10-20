PERRY, Mo. — The David C. Berti Shooting Range, located in the Warren G. See South Spillway Recreation Area at Mark Twain Lake, will be closed from Monday, Oct. 25 to Tuesday, Oct. 26, for visitor and maintenance staff safety while a safety fence is installed.
Visitors are asked to follow all posted construction signs, keep out signs and other safety signs.
Additional information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.
