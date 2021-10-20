DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer team suffered its first loss in more than a month after falling to Clarke University 2-in a road conference game on Wednesday.
Wildcats forward Isabella Aranda scored Culver-Stockton’s lone goal off an assist by forward Angela Lloret.
Culver-Stockton goalkeeper Trinity Register made four saves and faced 12 shots.
Clarke forward Genevieve Cruz scored both goals for the Pride.
Culver-Stockton (10-4-1, 5-3-1) will play MidAmerica Nazarene University on the road in the Wildcats next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
