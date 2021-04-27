ACROSS
1 Lo mein vessels
5 ___ pal
8 “Austin Powers” genre
13 Diva’s showstopper
14 Victoria’s Secret garment, informally
15 On the horizon
16 Boating hazard
17 Perched on
18 Circus structures
19 Guns N’ Roses power ballad
22 “The ___ is as near as we come to another world” (Anne Stevenson)
23 Mistakes
26 Nail polish brand
29 Leading woman
33 Like futile situations
35 Tupperware tops
36 Looked at
37 Reaches across
38 Pennsylvania, e.g., in D.C.
39 Scottish cattle breed
40 Sicilian volcano
41 Taiwanese computer maker
42 Cook with a little oil, say
43 Class you can’t get through alone?
46 Org. with Ducks and Penguins
47 Like some fence wire
48 Cause of restlessness for a princess
50 Galas for movie stars
56 Biggest U.S. lake by volume, after the Great Lakes
59 Tab at a restaurant, or what you might use to pay it
60 Muppet who testified before Congress
61 Serbs or Bosnians
62 Pleasure trips’ focuses?
63 Egyptian goddess of life
64 Toys for windy days
65 Parlor image, briefly
66 Grp. spelled using its own alphabet at the starts of 19-, 29-, 43- and 50-Across
DOWN
1 Caution
2 Treat that had a Watermelon flavor
3 Capital of Ukraine
4 Places to keep valuables
5 Suffix meaning “scandal”
6 Love, in Caracas
7 They see what you’re saying
8 “South Park” or “The Onion”
9 Extraordinary happenings
10 Japanese currency
11 Blubber
12 Things shown to TSA agents
14 Conspiratorial group
20 Statistical averages
21 Some sounds from a Lab
24 Futuristic weapon
25 Detective
26 Start, as of symptoms
27 Can convenience
28 “Lemme do it!”
30 Did some gambling
31 Queen bees’ places
32 Notorious Ford flop
34 Performing well
39 Ed of “Elf”
41 Actor Baldwin
44 Fixate (on)
45 Milky fall birthstones
49 Dined at home
51 Capital of Latvia
52 Need for building a house or story
53 “Casablanca” role for Ingrid
54 Give off
55 Passable
56 Disapproving sound
57 Mahershala of “Moonlight”
58 Fez, e.g.