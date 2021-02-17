ACROSS
1 Willy or Shamu
5 Thicke of “Growing Pains”
9 Mont. neighbor
12 Perfume bottle
13 Not any
14 Royal pronoun
15 Altar area
16 Branch
17 Barely get by
18 Figured out
20 Painter’s plaster
22 Quirk
23 Strive to win
24 Cherub
27 Long for
30 Long-running tiff
31 — -com movie
32 Young chap
34 Pitch
35 Babysitter’s bane
36 Water pipe
37 Baffle
40 TV’s letter-tapper
41 Feel poor
42 Female principle
43 Rule
46 Dazed
50 Dow Jones fig.
51 Director — Ephron
53 Palo --
54 Mgmt. biggie
55 Garden bloom
56 TV host Jay --
57 Foul up
58 Help a thief
59 Did laps
DOWN
1 Egg-shaped
2 Plump and juicy
3 Juan’s house
4 Warned
5 Montezuma’s empire
6 Lascivious
7 Jackie’s second
8 Head, slangily
9 Big problems
10 Hearty laughs
11 Sandwich cookie
19 None
21 Cartoon shriek
23 Shoe part
24 Near the stern
25 First-quarter tide
26 Hindu teacher
27 Domicile
28 Vivacity
29 Summer forecast
31 Lunar valley
33 Molecular bio. topic
36 How-to books
38 Zig’s opposite
39 Colorful annual
40 Vitality
42 Bread ingredient
43 Road rally
44 Perpetually
45 Composer — Stravinsky
46 Crusty cheese
47 Did in the dragon
48 Sicily’s erupter
49 Adverse fate
52 Moon or sun