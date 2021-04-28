ACROSS
1 Decides to participate
7 “Quiet!”
10 Pepsi or Coke
14 Hunky-dory
15 “Super Smash Bros. Brawl” and others
17 French Polynesia’s most populous island
18 Leader who worked to unite the Iroquois
19 “Put a ___ on it!”
20 “No bid,” in bridge
21 Negative vote
22 Without a date
24 Sherwood Forest friar
26 They work by themselves
30 Works at an easel
34 Word after “open” or “hot”
35 Stamped envelopes and such
37 Frock fold
38 At the peak of
40 Boar’s nose
42 Gimlet garnish
43 Azalea, e.g.
45 Kind of saxophone
46 1.2, 2.4 or 3.6, perhaps
47 Felt intuitively
49 Luau fish
52 Daughter and anagram of Rhea
54 Blissful place in the Bible
55 Gain alternative
58 System for detecting things in either direction?
60 Knock on, as a window
62 Musical based on ABBA songs
64 Useful device for reading each starred answer
67 Fred and Wilma’s time
68 What divides to multiply?
69 It’s bigger than a quiz
70 ___ ed
71 Recent arrival in school
DOWN
1 Maker of We the Female nail lacquer
2 Teacher’s ___
3 Curly part of a chow chow
4 Rift
5 “There was no choice”
6 Big Apple paper: Abbr.
7 Trade
8 Part of a drum kit
9 Slides into the DMs of, say
10 Raven’s cry
11 Country ruled by a sultan
12 “The Force Awakens” general
13 Wan
16 Item removed at the pump
20 Chameleon cousin
23 Dispensers of twenties, briefly
25 Dressed to ___
26 Gather up
27 10% contribution
28 Oak tree, initially
29 Fish sandwich spread
31 Animal sound that’s a homophone of 21-Across
32 Florida city near St. Petersburg
33 Cook, as broccoli
36 The “L” of MLK
39 It may come to shove
41 Certain tadpole, eventually
44 “Another brewski!”
48 Soap operas and others
50 Period for self-care
51 All lined up
53 Old saying
55 Indiana-to-Ohio direction
56 Ceremonial act
57 Famous ___ cookies
59 “Don’t Live Life Without It” card, informally
61 Head Start’s school level, for short
63 One may dig a tunnel in a hill
64 “___ overboard!”
65 Kimono sash
66 “Far out!”