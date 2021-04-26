ACROSS
1 Woe for a streamer
4 Sign of a Realtor’s success?
8 Ancient Andeans
13 Yours and mine
15 “With this ring I ___ wed”
16 Tennis star/activist Osaka
17 Write to
19 On better behavior, to Santa
20 See 10-Down
21 Drain of energy
22 Solo
23 Card-guessing ability, for short
24 Issa of “The Lovebirds”
26 2019 film with “digital fur technology”
28 Gets a head start on the day
33 Hagia ___ (Istanbul mosque)
36 Colorado people
37 Stead
38 Work, as dough
39 Malia, to Sasha, briefly
40 Try to get
41 “Law & Order: SVU” co-star
42 Word before “pal” or “name”
43 Apt-sounding name for a sincere person?
44 Philanthropist who wrote “The Moment of Lift”
47 Fly high
48 ___ Bo
49 Tarnish
52 Ice cream drinks
55 Budget exec
57 “Level Up” singer
59 Honolulu greeting
60 Description in many a travel guide, and a hint to a word concealed in 17-, 28- and 44-Across
62 Busy month for CPAs
63 Little whirlpool
64 Point value of EIGHT in Scrabble
65 Like sweaty palms
66 Prescription amount
67 White Claw or Schweppes container
DOWN
1 File, as a complaint
2 Intangible vibes
3 Pool together
4 City in eastern Mo.
5 “Ah, understood”
6 Emmy winner Waithe
7 Singer’s lesser-known songs
8 Inherent
9 Places to get manicures
10 With 20-Across, tennis star/activist who upset Venus Williams at age 15
11 “Well said!”
12 Father, as a horse
14 Beach lotion initials
18 Scared
25 Letters before an alias
27 “Great” animal
28 “Could you please explain?!”
29 Seeking damages
30 Teeming
31 Many August babies
32 Round dwelling
33 Look over quickly
34 “___ is enough”
35 Bananagrams shout
39 Googled, say
40 Mykonos’ country
42 Kissing on the sidewalk, e.g., briefly
43 Lyft info
45 Margarita option
46 Disagreeing
49 Sorceress’s specialty
50 Amway Center, for one
51 Noodle soup that might be topped with an egg
52 Polite address
53 Iams competitior
54 Model Harvey
56 Generic dog name
58 Holiday ___
61 Henna, for instance