ACROSS

1 Woe for a streamer

4 Sign of a Realtor’s success?

8 Ancient Andeans

13 Yours and mine

15 “With this ring I ___ wed”

16 Tennis star/activist Osaka

17 Write to

19 On better behavior, to Santa

20 See 10-Down

21 Drain of energy

22 Solo

23 Card-guessing ability, for short

24 Issa of “The Lovebirds”

26 2019 film with “digital fur technology”

28 Gets a head start on the day

33 Hagia ___ (Istanbul mosque)

36 Colorado people

37 Stead

38 Work, as dough

39 Malia, to Sasha, briefly

40 Try to get

41 “Law & Order: SVU” co-star

42 Word before “pal” or “name”

43 Apt-sounding name for a sincere person?

44 Philanthropist who wrote “The Moment of Lift”

47 Fly high

48 ___ Bo

49 Tarnish

52 Ice cream drinks

55 Budget exec

57 “Level Up” singer

59 Honolulu greeting

60 Description in many a travel guide, and a hint to a word concealed in 17-, 28- and 44-Across

62 Busy month for CPAs

63 Little whirlpool

64 Point value of EIGHT in Scrabble

65 Like sweaty palms

66 Prescription amount

67 White Claw or Schweppes container

DOWN

1 File, as a complaint

2 Intangible vibes

3 Pool together

4 City in eastern Mo.

5 “Ah, understood”

6 Emmy winner Waithe

7 Singer’s lesser-known songs

8 Inherent

9 Places to get manicures

10 With 20-Across, tennis star/activist who upset Venus Williams at age 15

11 “Well said!”

12 Father, as a horse

14 Beach lotion initials

18 Scared

25 Letters before an alias

27 “Great” animal

28 “Could you please explain?!”

29 Seeking damages

30 Teeming

31 Many August babies

32 Round dwelling

33 Look over quickly

34 “___ is enough”

35 Bananagrams shout

39 Googled, say

40 Mykonos’ country

42 Kissing on the sidewalk, e.g., briefly

43 Lyft info

45 Margarita option

46 Disagreeing

49 Sorceress’s specialty

50 Amway Center, for one

51 Noodle soup that might be topped with an egg

52 Polite address

53 Iams competitior

54 Model Harvey

56 Generic dog name

58 Holiday ___

61 Henna, for instance

