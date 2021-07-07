HANNIBAL — Positive COVID-19 cases have been on the rise recently in Northeast Missouri, and medical experts continue to recommend vaccines and good hygiene in the fight against the disease.
Dr. Pranav Parikh, Chief Medical Officer at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, said the Delta variant is becoming more prevalent in the southwestern and western regions of the Show-Me State. The variant is not showing up yet in the St. Louis or Hannibal areas, "but I would say it's only a matter of time before it starts to show up here, too." The Department of Health and Senior Services' Sewershed Surveillance Project studies the waste in the sewer, finding a significant increase in the Delta variant in places like the Columbia, Mo. and Kansas City, Mo. areas.
Parikh said the vaccines are protecting people from the variants of the COVID-19 virus. Most of the COVID cases seen locally have been in people who were not vaccinated, he said.
"Getting the vaccinations is obviously the first step in protecting yourself against the COVID-19 virus and the Delta variant — which is obviously much more infectious, and then obviously continue to wear your mask and continue with social distancing," Parikh said.
It's possible to exhibit COVID-19 positive symptoms after receiving a vaccine. Parikh said there were at least two patients who have been hospitalized who were vaccinated.
"But the fortunate thing is those people are having very mild disease, and it's not serious at all, he said. "So the vaccination does protect you from severe illness, and it has been shown to decrease hospitalization and also decrease mortality."
Parikh said COVID case numbers were fairly low at the end of June, but there has been an uptick in cases leading into the first week of July. About eight patients had been admitted to the hospital on July 7 and about 12 patients were hospitalized during the extended holiday weekend.
Other hospitals have witnessed similar upticks in patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and Parikh said he hopes this could be a peak before numbers start to bottom out. If positive cases continue to rise, the staff at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is prepared.
"I want to definitely assure the community that in learning from last year — in terms of supplies, in terms of ventilators, staffing — we are ready to take care of patients as that need arises."
Marion County Health Department Administrator Jean McBride said there has been an increase in positive cases in Marion County, and department officials will be on the lookout for more cases in the weeks following Independence Day get-togethers.
As of July 7, there were 26 active cases and one new case reported to MCHD. McBride recommended everyone who is 12 years of age and older to get the vaccine. She said people should continue to monitor for COVID symptoms.
"We're thinking that we're over the hump, and we're not yet — so we still need to be vigilant for watching out for signs of symptoms," she said.
McBride said there a defined set of symptoms for the Delta variant, because symptoms can vary so significantly in severity and which systems COVID attacks in each person. Some people get fevers, while
"If you don't feel well, and you think you've been exposed or you've been around people you're not sure of, please go get tested," McBride said.
People can set up a vaccination appointment with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System by calling 573-629-3570 or by visiting hannibalregional.org. Vaccination clinics are also conducted each Friday at Marion County Health Department, and they can be reached